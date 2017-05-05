BRIEF-PNM files settlement in general rate case

May 5 PNM Resources Inc

* PNM files settlement in general rate case

* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in an estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of 3.9 percent in 2018

* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates, resulting in estimated average residential customer annual bill increase of additional 3.4 percent in 2019

* PNM Resources - PNM filed with NMPRC proposed settlement agreement with several of key parties on request to increase retail customer rates effective Jan 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: