BRIEF-PNM files settlement in general rate case

May 5 PNM Resources Inc
* PNM files settlement in general rate case
* PNM Resources - settlement includes a phase-in of rates,
resulting in an estimated average residential customer annual
bill increase of 3.9 percent in 2018
* PNM Resources - PNM filed with NMPRC proposed settlement
agreement with several of key parties on request to increase
retail customer rates effective Jan 1, 2018
