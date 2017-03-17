BRIEF-PNM requests for extension of rate case settlement

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Pnm Resources Inc
* PNM rate case settlement period extension requested
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* PNM Resources inc - extension would move deadline for filing any potential settlement to april 27, 2017
* PNM Resources inc says additionally, pnm's integrated resource plan process is continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: