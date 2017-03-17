版本:
BRIEF-PNM requests for extension of rate case settlement

March 17 Pnm Resources Inc

* PNM rate case settlement period extension requested

* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.

* PNM Resources inc - extension would move deadline for filing any potential settlement to april 27, 2017

* PNM Resources inc says additionally, pnm's integrated resource plan process is continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
