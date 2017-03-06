版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-PNM Resources expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share

March 6 Pnm Resources Inc

* Pnm resources inc - expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
