BRIEF-PNM Resources Q4 EPS $0.31

Feb 28 PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM Resources Inc - affirmed its 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share

* PNM Resources reports fourth quarter and year-end results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* PNM Resources Inc - qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.31

* PNM Resources Inc - qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.31

* PNM Resources Inc - qtrly ongoing diluted EPS $0.34