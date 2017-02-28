BRIEF-PNM Resources Q4 EPS $0.31

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 PNM Resources Inc:
* PNM Resources Inc - affirmed its 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* PNM Resources reports fourth quarter and year-end results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations
* PNM Resources Inc - qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.31
* PNM Resources Inc - qtrly ongoing diluted EPS $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Fans honour victims of Manchester bomb attack (Writes through, adds quotes)