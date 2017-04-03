版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Poet Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

April 3 Poet Technologies Inc

* Poet Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results

* Preliminary financial results for Q1 of 2017 are expected to reflect a sequential improvement in revenue

* Poet Technologies Inc - initial commercial revenue contribution from new denselight sensing products is also anticipated in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
