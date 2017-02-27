版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Point Loma Resources announces 2016 year-end reserves, update of transactions and operational update

Feb 27 Point Loma Resources Ltd

* Point Loma Resources announces 2016 year-end reserves, update of transactions and operational update

* Point Loma Resources Ltd - total proved plus probable reserves of 2,037 mboe and proved reserves of 1,533 mboe for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐