BRIEF-Point Loma Resources announces 2016 year-end reserves, update of transactions and operational update

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 27 Point Loma Resources Ltd
* Point Loma Resources announces 2016 year-end reserves, update of transactions and operational update
* Point Loma Resources Ltd - total proved plus probable reserves of 2,037 mboe and proved reserves of 1,533 mboe for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.