BRIEF-Point Loma Resources announces investment agreement with Evenergy

May 24 Point Loma Resources Ltd:

* Point Loma Resources -investment agreement with Evenergy Company for Evenergy to acquire 8.4 million common shares of co for $4.0 million representing purchase price of $0.48/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
