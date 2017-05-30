BRIEF-Point Loma Resources Ltd announces Q1 gross revenue $1.5 mln

May 30 Point Loma Resources Ltd
* Point Loma Resources announces first quarter financial and
operating results
* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly net loss per share - basic
$0.03
* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly gross revenue $1.5 million
versus $970,000 in quarter ended Dec 31, 2016
* Point Loma Resources Ltd qtrly total production; boe/d at
6:1; of 582 boe/d versus 341 boe/d in quarter ended Dec 31, 2016
* Point Loma Resources Ltd - Approved a capital budget for
second and third quarters that will see approximately $5 million
of activity
* Point Loma Resources Ltd - Anticipates planned activities
will be precursor to an increase in oil and gas production into
Q4
