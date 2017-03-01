版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Point Loma Resources Ltd announces closing of the acquisition of oil & gas assets

March 1 Point Loma Resources Ltd

* Point Loma Resources Ltd announces closing of the acquisition of oil & gas assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
