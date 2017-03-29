BRIEF-Point Resources says to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian-operated fields

March 29 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Point Resources, majority owned by HitecVision, says to
buy ExxonMobil’s operated upstream business in Norway
* Point Resources says transaction subject to regulatory and
partner consents and is expected to complete in q4 2017, with an
effective date of 1 January 2017
* Point Resources says 2016 production was 54,000 boe/d from
the ExxonMobil operated fields
* Point Resources says the combined company has the
potential to grow its production base organically to over 80,000
boe/d by 2022
Source text: bit.ly/2nuwaVE
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)