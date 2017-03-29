版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 29日 星期三 18:58 BJT

BRIEF-Point Resources says to buy ExxonMobil's Norwegian-operated fields

March 29 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Point Resources, majority owned by HitecVision, says to buy ExxonMobil’s operated upstream business in Norway

* Point Resources says transaction subject to regulatory and partner consents and is expected to complete in q4 2017, with an effective date of 1 January 2017

* Point Resources says 2016 production was 54,000 boe/d from the ExxonMobil operated fields

* Point Resources says the combined company has the potential to grow its production base organically to over 80,000 boe/d by 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2nuwaVE Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐