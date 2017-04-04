版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management LP reports 5 pct passive stake in Match Group as on April 3 - SEC Filing

April 4 Match Group Inc

* Point72 Asset Management, L.P. reports 5 percent passive stake in Match Group Inc as on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2n8shcd] Further company coverage:
