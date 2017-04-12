版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports a 5.2 pct passive stake in WPX Energy

April 12 Wpx Energy Inc:

* Point72 Asset Management reports a 5.2 pct passive stake in WPX Energy as of April 11 Source text:(bit.ly/2otE1Fg) Further company coverage:
