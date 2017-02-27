版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Point72 Asset Management reports 14.5 pct passive stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop

Feb 27 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc:

* Point72 Asset Management Lp reports 14.5 percent passive stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc as of February 17 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2m2uswD Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐