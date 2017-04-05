版本:
BRIEF-Points International reports new collaboration with WestJet

April 5 Points International Ltd:

* Points International Ltd - announced a new collaboration with WestJet to offer its buy service to WestJet rewards program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
