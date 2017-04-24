版本:
BRIEF-Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc

April 24 Oncobiologics Inc:

* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
