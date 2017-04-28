BRIEF-Poland's Bank Handlowy aims at double digit ROE in Q4 - CEO

April 28 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA

* CEO Slawomir Sikora says bank aims to achieve double digit return on equity (ROE) in Q4, up from 8.7 percent in Q1

* "I would like ROE to be in double-digits in the fourth quarter," Sikora says

* Says, "First-quarter results do not reflect business dynamics"

* Bank Handlowy, a unit of U.S. Citigroup, saw Q1 net profit at 42.7 million zlotys ($11.0 million) versus 104.4 million zlotys a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lida Kelly)