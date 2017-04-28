BRIEF-Poland's Bank Handlowy aims at double digit ROE in Q4 - CEO

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA
* CEO Slawomir Sikora says bank aims to achieve double digit return on equity (ROE) in Q4, up from 8.7 percent in Q1
* "I would like ROE to be in double-digits in the fourth quarter," Sikora says
* Says, "First-quarter results do not reflect business dynamics"
* Bank Handlowy, a unit of U.S. Citigroup, saw Q1 net profit at 42.7 million zlotys ($11.0 million) versus 104.4 million zlotys a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lida Kelly)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes