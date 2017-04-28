BRIEF-Polar Power Q1 earnings per share $0.06

April 28 Polar Power Inc

* Polar power reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 sales rose 47 percent to $5.0 million

* Backlog totaled $1.0 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $3.1 million at december 31, 2016.

* Expect gross profit as a percentage of sales to return to levels within normalized range during second half of 2017