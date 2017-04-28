BRIEF-Polar Power Q1 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Polar Power Inc
* Polar power reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 sales rose 47 percent to $5.0 million
* Backlog totaled $1.0 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $3.1 million at december 31, 2016.
* Expect gross profit as a percentage of sales to return to levels within normalized range during second half of 2017
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei