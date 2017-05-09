版本:
BRIEF-Polaris announces Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 9 Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue rose 18 percent to $9.4 million

* Polaris materials corp - qtrly sales volumes of 561,000 tons, an increase of 9% over q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
