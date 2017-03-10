版本:
BRIEF-Polaris Industries CEO Scott Wine's FY 2016 total compensation $5.46 Mln

March 10 Polaris Industries Inc

* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage:
