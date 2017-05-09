版本:
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Polaris infrastructure announces 2017 first quarter results

May 9 Polaris Infrastructure Inc:

* Polaris infrastructure announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $13.4 million versus $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
