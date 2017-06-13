版本:
2017年 6月 14日

BRIEF-Polaris Materials announces termination of strategic alliance with Cemex

June 13 Polaris Materials Corp:

* Polaris Materials announces termination of strategic alliance with Cemex

* Polaris Materials Corp - agreements will now terminate in accordance with terms on September 25, 2017

* Polaris says ERA and Cemex remain bound by terms of agreement which provides exclusive marketing and distribution rights in parts of Northern California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
