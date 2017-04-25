BRIEF-Polaris Q1 loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Polaris Industries Inc:
* Polaris reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $1.154 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.25 to $4.50
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Qtrly total dealer inventory was down 8% year-over-year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.