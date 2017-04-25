版本:
BRIEF-Polaris Q1 loss per share $0.05

April 25 Polaris Industries Inc:

* Polaris reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $1.154 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.25 to $4.50

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Qtrly total dealer inventory was down 8% year-over-year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
