BRIEF-Polaris says Q1 sales volumes rose 9 pct to 561,000 tons

April 18 Polaris Materials Corp:
* Polaris announces Q1 2017 sales volumes and provides
business update
* Sales volumes in Q1 2017 were 561,000 tons, an increase of
9 pct over Q1 2016
* Q1 sales volumes included 47,000 tons from long beach
terminal
* Volumes in quarter were higher at every point of sale
aside from ex-quarry
* Current sales expectations for Q2 2017 are in range of
600,000 to 800,000 tons
* While activity improved from Q1 2016, heavy rains in
California meant that pace of business was modestly lower than
initial expectation for quarter
* Continue to expect full year sales volumes consistent with
previous guidance
