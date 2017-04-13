BRIEF-Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles

April 13 Polaris Industries Inc :
* Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles
* Voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s
* No injuries have been reported from any of recalled units
* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling
certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a
heat shield
* Repair costs for recall repairs are not material and were
contemplated in co's full year 2017 earnings guidance issued in
January
* Also recalling certain model year 2017 Sportsman ATVs due
to a potentially faulty electronic power steering unit
* Model year 2015 RANGER recall covers 51,000 units, model
year 2017 Sportsman ATV recall covers 3,800 units
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: