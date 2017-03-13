版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-PolarityTE stockholders approve merger with Majesco Entertainment

March 13 PolarityTE Inc:

* PolarityTE Inc stockholders approve merger

* PolarityTE - shareholders obtained over 99 percent votes in favor to consummate previously announced proposed merger between Majesco Entertainment Co, co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
