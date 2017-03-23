版本:
BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure

March 23 Novocure Ltd -

* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
