BRIEF-POOL CORP AUTHORIZES ADDITIONAL $150 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

May 3 Pool Corp

* POOL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM, AN INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND VOTING RESULTS FOR 2017 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $150.0 MILLION UNDER ITS EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* POOL CORP -BOARD HAS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE, A 19% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF $0.31 PER SHARE

* POOL CORP - $150 MILLION ADDS TO $46.6 MILLION REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZATION AVAILABLE TO $196.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
