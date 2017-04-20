BRIEF-Pool Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.52

April 20 Pool Corp:
* Pool Corporation reports record first quarter results and
updates 2017 earnings guidance range
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $546.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $522.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.12 to $4.32
* Pool Corp - during Q1 of 2017, adopted accounting
standards update (ASU) 2016-09
* Pool Corp - expect adoption impact of new ASU to add to
$0.30 per diluted share to previously reported earnings guidance
range of $3.80 to $4.00 per diluted share
* Pool- adoption of ASU resulted in tax benefit recorded in
provision for income taxes, positive impact on net income, EPS,
among other things in quarter
* Pool - adoption of ASU in quarter resulted in increase of
about 500,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding used
to calculate earnings per diluted share
