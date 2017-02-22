BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen enters into first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc:
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - on February 15 entered into a first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - amendment consists of a $150 million dollar revolving loan expansion under 2016 credit facility
* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - expanded capacity will give company access to a total of $400 million dollars of revolving debt capacity Source text:(bit.ly/2mdEt7h) Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.