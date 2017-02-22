BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen enters into first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 22 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc:

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - on February 15 entered into a first amendment of its amended and restated credit agreement

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - amendment consists of a $150 million dollar revolving loan expansion under 2016 credit facility

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc - expanded capacity will give company access to a total of $400 million dollars of revolving debt capacity Source text:(bit.ly/2mdEt7h) Further company coverage: