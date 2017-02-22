版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

Feb 22 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc

* POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2016 EARNINGS RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.8 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.0 MILLION VERSUS $59.0 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $59.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐