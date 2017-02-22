版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen says Restaurant Brands to pay termination fee of $51 mln under specified circumstances

Feb 22 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc -

* Upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co required to pay Restaurant Brands a termination fee of $51 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2mbu3F4] Further company coverage:
