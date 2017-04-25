版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Popular announces appointment of Richard Carrión as executive chairman and Ignacio Alvarez as CEO

April 25 Popular Inc

* Popular announces appointment of Richard Carrión as executive Chairman and Ignacio Alvarez as Chief Executive Officer

* Board intends that, over a period of three years, Carrión will transition to role of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
