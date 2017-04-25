版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Popular announces qtrly net income per common share from continuing operations $0.89

April 25 Popular Inc

* Popular, Inc. announces first quarter financial results

* Popular Inc qtrly net interest income $362.1 million versus $352.4 million

* Popular Inc qtrly net income per common share from continuing operations $0.89

* Popular Inc says tangible book value per share of $43.84 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
