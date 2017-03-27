BRIEF-Porr AG: Porr SUISSE to upgrade Swiss national highway in a consortium

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 27 Porr AG:
* Porr SUISSE hired to upgrade SWISS national highway in a consortium
* Tender is worth 53 million Swiss francs ($53.86 million), whereby Porr holds a stake of 45 percent
* Project involves refurbishment works on five bridges and two tunnels and will be realised in a consortium. Construction work already began in February 2017 and is set for completion in October 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2mH3mw6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.