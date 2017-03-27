BRIEF-Porr AG: Porr SUISSE to upgrade Swiss national highway in a consortium

March 27 Porr AG:

* Porr SUISSE hired to upgrade SWISS national highway in a consortium

* Tender is worth 53 million Swiss francs ($53.86 million), whereby Porr holds a stake of 45 percent

* Project involves refurbishment works on five bridges and two tunnels and will be realised in a consortium. Construction work already began in February 2017 and is set for completion in October 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2mH3mw6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)