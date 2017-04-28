版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 17:26 BJT

BRIEF-Portland General Electric says Q1 earnings per share $0.82

April 28 Portland General Electric Co

* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.20 to $2.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Says reaffirming 2017 earnings guidance of $2.20 - $2.35 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $530 million versus $487 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total retail revenues $506 million versus $466 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐