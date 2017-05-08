版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.74

May 8 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
