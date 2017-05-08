BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.74

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Portola Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: