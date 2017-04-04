版本:
2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Positive results from Replicel's RCS-01 phase I skin trial are the Company's most compelling to date

April 4 Replicel Life Sciences Inc

* Positive results from Replicel's RCS-01 phase I skin trial are the company's most compelling to date

* Interim trial results lead researchers to conclude that injection of RCS-01 is not only very safe, but also has potential to reverse effects of aging skin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
