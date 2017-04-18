BRIEF-Post CEO comments on Weetabix acquisition

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Post Holdings Inc
* Post exec says combined post/weetabix to have annual sales of $5.5 billion, adjusted ebitda of $1.1 billion
* Post exec says deal creates follow-on acquisition opportunities
* Post exec says high deal multiple supported by weetabix market position, margin and uk tax environment
* Post exec says spoke to weetabix over a year ago about interest in buying company
* Post exec says weetabix deal won't stop it from looking at other deals
* Post exec says higher prices could lead to sales growth in future, but profit growth to be driven by cost savings
* Post exec says to borrow half of purchase price in pounds sterling
* Post exec says currently has no manufacturing footprint in uk, where it will now acquire 3 plants
* Post exec says expects weetabix revenue will continue to be roughly flat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.