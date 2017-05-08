版本:
2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Post Holdings announces cash tender offers, consent solicitations for 7.75 pct senior notes due 2024 and 8.00 pct senior notes due 2025

May 8 Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations for 7.75% senior notes due 2024 and 8.00% senior notes due 2025 and launch of term loan facility

* Post Holdings Inc- also announced that it intends to borrow approximately $2.0 billion under a new incremental term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
