版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT

April 17 (Reuters) -

* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : on.ft.com/2prqq2p
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐