BRIEF-Post Holdings ‍increases size of new incremental term loan facility

May 24 Post Holdings Inc

* Post holdings announces early results of the previously announced cash tender offers and increase in size of new incremental term loan facility

* Post holdings - ‍increased size of new incremental term loan facility under its existing credit facility from $2.0 billion to $2.2 billion​

* Post holdings inc - funded payment of tendered and accepted 2024 notes and 2025 notes with net proceeds from new incremental term loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: