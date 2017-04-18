BRIEF-Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix for 1.4 bln stg

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 18 Post Holdings Inc
* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix for £1.4 billion
* Deal immediately accretive to post's adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow, excluding one-time transaction expenses
* Says reaffirms certain fiscal 2017 guidance and provides preliminary Q2 financial results
* Sally Abbott, Weetabix's director of marketing, will become managing director of Weetabix UK and Ireland
* Post Holdings -expects Weetabix to contribute approximately £120 million of adjusted EBITDA on an annual basis before realization of cost synergies
* Post Holdings - agreed in principle to establish JV with Bright Food Group and fund advised by baring private equity asia to manage Weetabix China operations
* Post Holdings - will acquire Weetabix for £1.4 billion on a cash free, debt free basis, subject to certain adjustments as described in purchase agreement
* Giles Turrell, Weetabix's current CEO, will assume role of chairman of Weetabix
* Post Holdings - to fund deal with combination of cash on hand and borrowings under revolving credit facility or new senior secured term loan facility
* Sees preliminary Q2 2017 net sales of approximately $1.25 billion
* Sees preliminary Q2 2017 net sales of approximately $1.25 billion

* Sees preliminary Q2 2017 net loss of approximately $4 million; and preliminary Q2 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $228 million
