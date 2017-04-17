版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Post holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 bln deal- source

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Post Holdings to acquire Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal- source
