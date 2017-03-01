版本:
BRIEF-Potash Corp sees third-quarter closing of Agrium merger

March 1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking at an investor presentation in Florida:

* Said he expects merger with Agrium to close in third quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
