BRIEF-Potash Corp sees third-quarter closing of Agrium merger

BRIEF-Emerson Electric sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 to 10 pct
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
March 1 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking at an investor presentation in Florida:
* Said he expects merger with Agrium to close in third quarter Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.