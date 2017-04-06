版本:
BRIEF-Potash Ridge receives 1st milestone payment from Jones Hamilton

April 6 Potash Ridge Corp:

* Potash Ridge receives first milestone payment from Jones Hamilton

* Potash Ridge Corp says has received its first milestone payment from Jones-Hamilton as part of an offtake and funding agreement announced in October, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
