BRIEF-Potbelly reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Potbelly Corp
* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $101.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $103.4 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Potbelly corp - management's outlook for 2017 has been revised to reflect closure of our chicago midway airport shop in may of 2017
* Potbelly corp - sees low single digit decrease in company-operated comparable store sales in fy
* Potbelly corp - sees 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings in fy
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $455.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.