BRIEF-Powell Industries Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Powell Industries Inc:
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Q2 revenue $104.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $102 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Powell Industries Inc - Q3 revenues are expected to decline due to prior lower booking levels
* Powell Industries Inc - Powell reaffirms that it expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell Industries Inc- company's backlog as of March 31, 2017 was $228 million compared to $271 million as of December 31, 2016
* Powell Industries Inc - expects Q3 orders to return to, or exceed, Q1 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
