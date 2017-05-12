版本:
2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Power Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.70

May 12 Power Corporation Of Canada

* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.70

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.3585per share

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
