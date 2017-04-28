版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence

April 28 Power Corporation Of Canada-

* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence

* Power Corporation of Canada says desmarais looks forward to resuming all his activities at power corporation group of companies by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
