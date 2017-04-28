BRIEF-Power Corporation's president and co-CEO André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Power Corporation Of Canada-
* Power Corporation's deputy chairman, president and co-ceo André Desmarais takes medical leave of absence
* Power Corporation of Canada says desmarais looks forward to resuming all his activities at power corporation group of companies by end of this year
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock