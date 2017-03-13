BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets

March 13 Power Metals Corp

* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets

* intends to undertake plan of arrangement whereby it will transfer its hard-rock lithium assets to newly formed subsidiary

* Says directors and management of new pwm will be same as currently exists for power metals.

* under plan, each power metals shareholder will receive equivalent number of common shares of new pwm as they hold in co

* under plan, each power metals warrant holder, option holder will receive equal number of warrants, options in new pwm on identical terms